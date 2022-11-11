Man allegedly fired shots at people from stolen rifle, smashed Ferrari window
A man faces multiple charges after allegedly firing a stolen rifle at people and smashing the back window of a Ferrari.
On Nov. 8, Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Snowden Circle, where a black Dodge Ram was identified as the suspect’s vehicle.
According to an affidavit, a man armed with a black rifle had fired shots.
At a second scene in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue, officers were told a man in a Dodge had fired shots at two people after creating a disturbance.
A man said he returned fire from his handgun after the suspect began shooting.
The suspect had reportedly turned around and fired a shot at him after driving past, police said.
The suspect then threw a brick over the fence, smashing out a window on the man’s 2011 Ferrari California, valued at $5,000, records show.
James Morman was identified as the man who fired shots and threw the brick, according to the affidavit.
He then fled the scene in the Dodge.
During a chase, Morman threw a rifle out of the truck that was shown to have been stolen in 2018, police said.
The gun was recovered in the 3300 block of Steve Road.
In a statement, Morman said he had the gun during the incident and knew he should not have a gun because he is a convicted felon, police said. He denied firing any shots.
He also admitted to throwing something over the fence that broke the Ferrari’s window.
He’s charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault (2 counts), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, intentionally evade arrest in auto, theft of property, vandalism, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: