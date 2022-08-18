Man who allegedly fled law enforcement arraigned in district court

Aug. 18—The wanted local man caught hiding in an area swamp in late July following a manhunt pleaded not guilty to an outstanding theft charge as well as charges stemming from his ill-fated escape attempt last week.

Buckaroo Bennie Gardner, 43, appeared in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison on Aug. 11 for his arraignment in two separate cases. With defense attorney Lane Bennett at his side, Garnder, still clad in an orange inmate's garb, entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of theft, criminal endangerment and criminal mischief.

Allison set Gardner's next required court appearance, a pretrial conference, in both cases for Nov. 16.

Gardner, sought on a bench warrant after failing to appear for a previously scheduled arraignment in his theft case, crossed paths with area law enforcement on July 21. Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office spotted him driving near Conrad Drive and Meadow Manor and attempted to stop him, court documents said.

Gardner fled east, according to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office following his capture. When his car broke down near Montford Road — he drove through farmland while evading his pursuers — he fled on foot, authorities said.

With help from Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Forest Service and Two Bear Air, deputies tracked him to a nearby swamp. Aided by Sheriff's Office K-9 Audie, deputies found Gardner hiding in an abandoned duck blind, submerged in water and availing himself of thick vegetation, authorities said.

Gardner allegedly complimented the K-9 to its handlers during his capture, according to the Sheriff's Office press release, calling Audie "a really good dog." Court documents filed by prosecutors indicate that Gardner "only came out [from his hiding spot] after Audie engaged Gardner's arm." He was later treated for injuries sustained during his encounter with the dog, court documents said.

While receiving medical care, Gardner allegedly expressed remorse for not stopping for law enforcement.

The criminal endangerment and criminal mischief charges stem from the pursuit, according to court documents. Authorities estimate Gardner caused about $3,000 in damage to crops on private property during the chase. They also reported damage sustained by a Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The theft charge stems from the disappearance of a log splitter from the parking lot of a local business in May 2021. In that case, a tipster allegedly identified Gardner as the man who took the splitter to store employees, who passed the information along to investigators.

In June of that year, deputies spoke with a man who said he bought the splitter, valued at $2,499, from Gardner for $1,000, court documents said. The splitter was later returned. Charges were filed against Gardner in March 2022 and he was expected to be arraigned in district court on May 26, but never appeared.

Felony theft, first offense, is punishable by up to three years in Montana State Prison and a $1,500 fine with the penalties increasing with successive convictions. Criminal endangerment and criminal mischief come with a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

Gardner's bail is listed at $270,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.