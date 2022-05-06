Man allegedly fled after Sabillasville traffic stop, police search

May 6—Police are searching for a man who reportedly fled after a traffic stop in Sabillasville Wednesday.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office in seeking Colby Lynn Kint, 29, according to FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell.

A sheriff's deputy pulled over a vehicle for having a suspended registration at about 5:10 p.m. at Foxville Deerfield and Manahan roads Wednesday, Wivell said.

"The driver bailed on foot," Wivell said Thursday.

An adult passenger and child remained in the vehicle. The adult reportedly identified the driver as Kint, who police searched for but could not locate. Wivell said the passengers were unharmed and cooperative.

"We cannot confirm 100% that it was him [Kint] or not," Wivell said.

Police dispatched a K-9 unit and Maryland State Police's Trooper 3 helicopter to look for the man Wednesday, according to Wivell, but to no avail.

Wivell said Kint is wanted for violating parole in Pennsylvania on a weapons offense case. He did not know the details of the case.

Pennsylvania online court records showed Kint was charged in Franklin County in February 2019 for prohibited possession of a firearm. He entered a guilty plea in April 2019 and was sentenced to a minimum of three years behind bars.

Kint's last known address is in Washington County, Wivell said. He may be staying in the Cascade area. Wivell recommended that anyone with information of Kint's whereabouts call the FCSO non-emergency line at 301-600-2071.

