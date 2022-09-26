Man allegedly forced woman into prostitution, Memphis police say

A man was arrested after allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution out of a Memphis hotel.

On Sept. 24, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Econo Lodge hotel at 6045 Macon Cove.

A woman told them she was being forced into prostitution by a man she met through websites frequently used for commercial sex acts, according to an affidavit.

She said the man, identified as Terrance Howard, recruited her to work in Memphis.

Howard allegedly paid for the hotel room the woman used to meet with ‘johns’ to engage in sex acts for money, according to the affidavit.

The woman would then give Howard the money.

Hotel records showed Howard had been paying for the room since Sept. 17, police said.

The woman told police Howard would physically assault her and threaten her with physical harm if she did not prostitute herself when he told her to.

Howard admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was a prostitute, that he paid for the hotel room, and that she gave him money, according to the affidavit.

A search warrant for the room revealed condoms, condom wrappers, and sex toys, police said.

Howard is charged with Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act.

