Man who allegedly got into downtown shootout with police booked into Shawnee County Jail

A man Topeka police allege committed a homicide last week, then got into a downtown Topeka shootout with police, was removed Wednesday from a Topeka hospital and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Eric Dwayne Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was being held late Wednesday in that facility without bond, according to jail records. No formal charges had been filed.

Topeka police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said Perkins was booked in connection with crimes linked to the shooting of two people the morning of Sept. 29 in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue.

Chase left suspect car riddled with bullets

One of those, 55-year-old Gregory Dean Butts, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Topeka police said.

The other, whose name, age and gender haven't been released, suffered injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Perkins later that morning led law enforcement officers on a car chase, then took part in shootout with Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Perkins' car was left riddled with bullets after it struck a fire hydrant along S.E. 6th Avenue, just east of S. Kansas Avenue, where authorities said Perkins then continued exchanging gunfire with responding officers.

An officer, whose name and age haven't been made public, was struck once by gunfire. He was released after being treated at a Topeka hospital, said Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles.

The officer wore body armor, which "took the majority of the impact of the round" and prevented him from being hurt much more seriously, Wheeles said.

Perkins accused of kidnapping, child endangerment

Perkins also was wounded. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where the KBI said he had been listed in serious condition the evening of Sept. 29.

Also wounded was Perkins' one passenger, a 38-year-old woman whose name hasn't been made public. She suffered wounds that weren't considered life-threatening, the KBI said.

Jail records said Perkins was booked in at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in connection with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, the criminal discharge of a weapon, criminal damage to property and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Perkins served prison time on a Johnson County conviction for fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, committed in 2014, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

