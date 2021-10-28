Man allegedly grabbed officer's gun

Oct. 28—ST. JAMES — A wanted Mankato man allegedly twice tried to take a St. James police officer's gun.

Lonny Gene Lee, 28, was charged with felony attempting to disarm a police officer Monday in Watonwan County District Court. He also is charged with felony violating a no-contact order, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.

Lee was wanted on warrants on pending domestic assault and other charges and was spotted at a St. James gas station on Saturday with a woman with whom he's not allowed to have contact.

Lee took off running and resisted arrest when the officer caught up to him, according to a court complaint. He allegedly twice grabbed the handle of the officer's gun handle and tried to pull it out of the holster.