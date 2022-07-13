Man allegedly gunned down roommate over locked apartment door, records show

Memphis Police arrested a suspect accused of murder after a man was gunned down at an apartment complex in Raleigh.

The shooting happened July 5 just before 5 p.m. at the Hilldale Apartments, 3558 Westline Dr.

Officers found one man outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and chest area, according to an affidavit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that the victim’s roommate, Ladarius Gordon, had gotten upset that the door to the apartment was locked, according to the affidavit.

The witness said it appeared that the roommate wanted to fight Gordon.

Gordon allegedly pulled a pistol with an extended magazine from his waistband and began shooting, according to police.

The witness told police that Gordon stood over the victim and continued shooting after he had fallen to the ground, records show.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

