Man allegedly had over 13 pounds of marijuana inside stolen car, police say

A man was arrested after police allegedly found over 13 pounds of marijuana inside a stolen car.

On Monday, investigators with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, along with special agents, were conducting a surveillance operation at the Shadowbrook Townhouses.

According to an affidavit, an agent saw a white Nissan Altima with TN tags that was listed as stolen. The car had a median value at $4,889.

The driver, identified as Damarion Denton, got out and went into an apartment.

A short time later, Denton walked out and got back into the car with a large black duffle back.

Police said Denton, 19, backed into a parking spot in front of a townhome before he was taken into custody.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Denton’s vehicle, and a K9 unit began checking fo the presence of drugs.

The K9 gave a positive alert to two duffle bags in the backseat.

According to police, the bags contained a large amount of marijuana stored in clear plastic bags.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a location in the 4000 block of Laconia Lane, where they found over 277 grams of marijuana and four guns, according to the affidavit.

One of the guns had been reported stolen on June 13 and was valued at $700.

Denton told police the marijuana in the car and in the townhome belonged to him. He said two Glock handguns and an AR rifle also belonged to him, according to police.

The marijuana tested positive for THC.

The total weight of the marijuana in the bags was 13.1 pounds, according to the affidavit.

Denton was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000; Possession of a Controlled Substance; 3 counts of Possession of a Firearm; and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: