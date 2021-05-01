Man who allegedly held girlfriend captive, then shot himself in Bangor indicted on kidnapping and other charges

Apr. 30—To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

An Indian Township man found lying in the street on Parkview Avenue in Bangor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound last November after allegedly holding his girlfriend captive has been indicted by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Dustin Francis, 34, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An arraignment date has not been set.

He initially told Bangor officers that he had been attacked and stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on Parkview Avenue by people he did not know. While officers were at the Parkview Avenue scene, Francis' girlfriend called 911 and reported that she had escaped her home after Francis assaulted her and held her at gunpoint, Bangor police said last year. The woman told officers that gunshots were fired inside the house while she was held captive.

Francis was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment, where he remained for more than two weeks.

He was arrested Nov. 23 when he was released from the hospital and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, but was returned to the hospital in less than 24 hours due to injuries to his face and because he had a feeding tube.

Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $75,000 in property.

That was reduced to $7,500 earlier this year due to Francis' ongoing medical problems, according to the Penobscot County district attorney's office.

Francis was released from the jail on Jan. 29. Conditions include that he remain under house arrest except for medical appointments and court appearances.

If convicted, Francis faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 on the most serious charge of kidnapping.