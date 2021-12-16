Man allegedly held sword to woman’s throat, then asked for her phone and Apple Watch

A Lexington man has been detained after allegedly punching a woman and holding a sword to her throat, according to court records.

Hunter Bablitz, 30, was charged with assault (domestic violence) and terroristic threatening for punching and holding a sword to the victim’s neck, the arrest citation says. He also was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process for requesting the victim’s phone and Apple Watch so she couldn’t contact her family.

Bablitz is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.