Man allegedly hit child during fight, shot into family’s U-Haul

A man was arrested after allegedly hitting a child during a fight and shooting into a family’s U-Haul.

On April 1, 2021, four people and a child were in a U-Haul truck in the 700 block of Gilleas Road to retrieve some furniture.

While they were there, a man and some neighbors approached one of the women and the child, her sister, and began making flirtatious comments toward them, according to an affidavit.

Another woman told the man to stop talking to her children.

The man, identified as Ronneill Ross, then allegedly said, “B*** f*** you and your children because mine on the way and I’ve got something for y’all a**.”

After his son and daughter arrived, his daughter hit one of the victims and a fight broke out, according to the affidavit.

During the fight, Ross allegedly hit one of the women in the face and the back of the head.

He also hit the child in the face, records show.

Another person told police Ross swung at him.

According to the affidavit, someone then handed Ross a handgun, which he pointed at someone in the U-Haul while standing in front of it.

He allegedly fired a shot into the truck’s radiator while people were standing around the truck.

Ross and his children fled before Memphis Police (MPD) arrived.

On April 4, the victims gave written statements and identified Ross in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and assault, according to police.

