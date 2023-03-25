Man allegedly holds Facebook Marketplace seller in Oxford at gunpoint

Mar. 25—A case involving a 24-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly holding a Facebook Marketplace seller at gunpoint over a PlayStation 5 in Oxford has been sent to a grand jury for consideration.

Defendant Amarius Gates was arrested late March 14 after Oxford police responded to a reported armed robbery Oxford's Hawk's Landing apartments.

The caller, 20-year-old Aiden Rucker, told the officer after arriving at the agreed-upon site to sell his PlayStation 5, Gates got into his car and pulled a gun, then threatened to shoot Rucker unless he handed over the PlayStation 5 and his personal belongings, including his iPhone and wallet, according to the Oxford Police report.

Gates reportedly told Rucker, "Don't play, I'm not playing games," after brandishing the gun, and verbally threatened to shoot Rucker if he didn't hand over his phone quickly enough, according to the report. Rucker told the officer, "'[Gates] said he had eyes on me and if I didn't pull out fast he was going to shoot me through my car. He said, 'I have good aim, so get [it] out fast.'"

Gates reportedly directed Rucker to drive away from the scene immediately. Rucker drove to the police station to report the theft. Rucker showed police the conversations he had with Gates through social media.

Gates had an active warrant for his arrest for a probation violation in Wood County (home to Bowling Green, Ohio), and another warrant for contempt of court through Butler County Area III Court, according to police and court records.

Gates was found in a car in the parking lot of a nearby hotel. Officers searched his hotel room and found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine and a jacket with Rucker's ID and his debit cards, according to the report.

The suspect was taken to the Oxford Police Dept. holding facility at the time of arrest but remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

According to police, "Gates [was asked] if there was anything on him that he wouldn't want to take into the jail. Gates replied, 'If I had drugs, I wouldn't be out here robbing people.'"