Man allegedly holds woman, child at knifepoint for hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after allegedly kicking in his ex-girlfriend’s front door, holding her and her 6-year-old son for several hours and threatening them with a knife.

Justin Jordan is charged with two counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Burglary. He is set to appear in court on October 6.

According to Memphis Police, on September 20, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Raleigh. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend, Jordan, forced his way into her apartment after kicking in the front door.

Police say that Jordan then grabbed the victim by the arm, forcing her and her 6-year-old son into the bedroom.

Reports state that neighbors heard a loud commotion and reported the incident to the leasing manager and the security guards.

That is when the security guard went to the victim’s apartment and spoke with Jordan, who stated the victim was not home.

The victim reportedly heard someone knock on the door but did not say anything after Jordan got a knife and threatened to slit her throat if she made any noise.

Reports state that the victim and her son were held against their will for three hours before she grabbed the knife from Jordan and snatched her cell phone out of his pocket.

Jordan then ran outside of the apartment and the victim called the police.

Officers say when they arrived they were able to take Jordan into custody and also found the knife that was used in the incident.

The victim gave a statement downtown and was able to positively identify Jordan in a six-person photographic line-up, according to police.

