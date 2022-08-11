Man allegedly kicks pregnant girlfriend’s stomach, sprays her with water, MPD says

A man was arrested for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

On Aug. 5, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an altercation in the 4900 block of Melanie Avenue.

The caller told police that on Aug. 4 at approximately 2:00 PM, her boyfriend, later identified as Chavontae Rayford, became angry when she told him she was four weeks pregnant.

Rayford attempted to push her down the stairs, court documents showed.

The two later went to Rayford’s house, where he hit her in the face, knocked her to the ground, and repeatedly kicked her stomach.

The woman briefly lost consciousness, according to an affidavit.

When she regained consciousness, her face was being sprayed with water.

The woman went back to her home, where she would call the police.

MPD observed the woman and saw a knot to the back of her head, and swelling to her eye, police said.

The woman was taken to St Francis Hospital, where she would lose the pregnancy.

Chavontae Rayford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Chavontae Rayford has a court date on Aug. 12.

