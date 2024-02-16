Man allegedly kidnapped, dragged into hotel by five people in northern Utah

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) — Several individuals are facing felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a man on Wednesday in northern Utah.

According to probable cause statements, a witness called police around 3 p.m. saying she saw two men chase and tackle a man near 1700 N Main Street before dragging him into the back of a sedan and driving away.

Sandy woman charged after escaping with wanted man, assaulting federal officers at CVS

The witness said she saw a gun and knife used in the alleged kidnapping. Police also received potential names from witnesses.

Sunset Police tracked the phone of the victim and allegedly located him at a nearby hotel. Police say “the names that were provided by the witnesses were known to be at [that hotel] frequently.” The officers received access to the security footage which they said “showed a Silver sedan arrive and park in the west side of the parking lot.”

The footage showed five people exiting the sedan, one of which was “holding the victim in a chokehold and dragging him in,” the affidavit said.

Police worked with hotel staff to locate the victim and the suspects.

Thomas Domingo Bustos, 29, Kyleigh Rebekah Christlieb, 21, and Alyssa M Castillo, 34, were found and arrested and are now facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. Police say they are still searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

The victim had some minor scrapes from the incident but is OK, according to the Sunset Police Department.

In the affidavit, police wrote that Christlieb “was the one that messaged the victim asking him to come out of the home to “hang out” with her knowing that her boyfriend was going to get the victim in a vehicle.”

Castillo was allegedly the one who drove the sedan after witnesses said the victim was kidnapped.

Bustos, police say, was upset and “looking for the victim because he might have known information about his vehicle and possibly ripped him off during a deal,” the affidavit said.

The three arrested suspects were booked in the Davis County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.