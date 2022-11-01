Man who allegedly kidnapped estranged girlfriend in Clovis tracked down, police say

Clovis police Monday tracked down a suspect who allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend and took him into custody, while safely returning the woman to her family, a spokesman reported.

Arrested was 22-year-old David Seip of Fresno, said the spokesman, Ty Wood. Seip is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and domestic violence.

Wood said that just before 10:30 a.m., police were called to a home near Herndon and Sunnyside. The victim’s family reported that Seip forced his way into the home and took the woman away in a car.

Investigators also learned that Seip and victim, who have two young children together, had been going through a breakup.

Officers located the suspect and the victim in the suspect’s neighborhood in Fresno a short time later and Seip was taken into custody without incident. The victim suffered no injuries.