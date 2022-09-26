Man allegedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend, threatened to slit her throat

A man was arrested last week after allegedly forcing his ex-girlfriend to give him a ride while threatening to slit her throat and stab her.

On Sept. 22, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 4600 block of Summer Avenue.

A woman told them her ex-boyfriend, identified as Elijah Gravatt, 21, got into her vehicle in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors and told her to drive to Mississippi, according to an affidavit.

When she said she couldn’t, Gravatt allegedly pulled out a knife and said, “I’ll slit your throat,” according to police.

The victim agreed to drive Gravatt. While they were in the car, he allegedly pulled her hair and put the knife to her neck.

The victim pulled over in the 4600 block of Summer and attempted to get out, but Gravatt allegedly made threats to stab her, police said.

He had the victim’s phone during the incident and refused to return it.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the car and go inside a business, where the manager contacted police.

Gravatt was taken into custody at the scene.

Police found a knife in the victim’s car.

Gravatt is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault, records show.

