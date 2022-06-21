Man allegedly kidnapped girlfriend, led police on high-speed chase through West Helena, police say

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and leading police on a high-speed chase.

On June 20, around 8:05 p.m., the Helena-West Helena Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Kentucky Street in West Helena.

Upon arrival, officers were told that 21-year-old Kylen Barksdale had threatened to kill multiple people in his residence and had kidnapped his 26-year-old girlfriend, police said.

Barksdale then fled in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle near 10th Street Park, where Barksdale led officers on a high-speed chase through West Helena until the vehicle stalled on MLK JR Dr. near Wangle Street.

Barksdale was taken into custody and his girlfriend was rescued without injury, police said.

Barksdale is charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening, and Fleeing.

His bond hearing was held Tuesday, and his bond was set at $150,000, police said.

Barksdale will be held at Phillips County Detention Center until his first appearance in Circuit Court on July 11, or until he is able to post bail.

