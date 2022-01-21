Man allegedly killed Raytown roommate with knife, confessed in 911 call: court records

A 22-year-old man is accused of murdering his roommate after he allegedly called 911 and confessed to the crime, leading police to find him with blood on his hands outside of his Raytown residence on Wednesday.

Felix C.O. Beighley-Beck, of Raytown, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Zackiery Lister, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Beighley-Beck was arrested at the scene Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Raytown police officers were dispatched to the 9200 block of East 54th Terrace after a report was received by a person saying he had killed someone, according to court records. During the phone call, the person, identified as Beighley-Beck, allegedly stated that his roommate had been lying about something and “I pushed him and then I shot him and then stabbed him afterwards.”

Officers spoke with Beighley-Beck outside of the residence. He allegedly told officers he did not know what happened. Officers then went inside to perform a safety sweep of the residence, a detective wrote in charging documents.

Inside a bedroom officers found Lister dead on the floor in a pool of blood with cuts on both sides of his neck. A knife with a curved blade and a small handgun were on the living room coffee table.

Investigators learned that the two had resided together since August 2021 through a transitional housing program for young people. A manager of the program told police there had been no earlier reports made to their office regarding Beighley-Beck and Lister.

Court records state that Beighley-Beck requested to speak with a lawyer when interviewed by detectives. No attorney was listed in court records Thursday.