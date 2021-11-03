Man who allegedly killed stripper was a customer at club, 'stalking' her

New court documents provide insight into what led up to a Texas exotic dancer's murder and the man police say killed her.



Fort Worth police say 54-year-old Stanley Szeliga fatally shot 22-year-old Abigail Saldaña multiple times after threatening, stalking and harassing her. Szeliga was allegedly a customer at a strip club where she worked, and investigators say she was threatened with blackmail.



Szeliga also wrote on social media that he was going to report the victim on allegations of prostitution, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, which police released Monday.

Saldaña was found dead in her vehicle Oct. 26 near the southern entrance to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, not far from Rick's Cabaret where she worked.

Investigators found items inside Saldaña’s car indicating she worked as an exotic dancer. Managers told police recently she’d been worried about a particular patron named "Stan."



FOX 4 News Dallas reports the arrest warrant affidavit states "the manager indicated that Abigail was frightened of Stan because he was stalking and harassing her."



The document also mentions an Instagram post Saldaña made days earlier revealing a tracking device she found underneath her car.



Investigators note on the day Saldaña was murdered, a traffic camera near her apartment captured Szeliga’s vehicle just seconds after Saldaña’s vehicle passed the same camera, indicating he was likely following her.

The same intersection surveillance recorded Szeliga’s pick-up on five separate occasions before the shooting.



The documents reveal Szeliga, who is known at Rick’s Cabaret as a military veteran, was threatening to blackmail Saldaña and posted about it on Instagram even hours after she was found murdered.

Originally from Wichita Falls, Texas, Saldaña was a single mother of a 5-year-old boy and moved to Dallas about two years ago.



Tarrant County inmate records show Szeliga is being held on a $250,000 bond.