Man allegedly leased property for illegal chop shop in Frayser, records show

A man faces multiple charges after a chop shop bust in Frayser.

On Dec. 22, 2021, a woman filed a report with the Memphis Police Department that her vehicle, a 2010 Infiniti G37, had been stolen.

The vehicle was valued at over $10,000, according to an affidavit.

On June 8, officers responded to a location in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue where multiple vehicles were in various states of disrepair with engines lying about the lot.

The lot’s owner, identified as Ahmed Alshujaa, 57, gave detectives permission to check the lot and gave them a key to a gate and the shop behind it, police said.

Detectives found an Infiniti engine matching the woman’s vehicle that had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

Alshujaa told police he leased the property to a man who made cash payments and said he never gave receipts.

He said he made energy payments on the property until he cut it off sometime in the fall, records show.

Alshujaa also said he did not think the man was operating a legitimate business but did not feel the need to contact law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Alshujaa is now charged with Violation of Chop Shop Law and Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, both felonies.

The other man, identified as Eric Aldridge, approached officers and told them he was the lessee of the lot and owned the property left on the lot, records show.

Aldridge has been charged with Theft of Property $10,000 - $60,000 and Prohibited Operation or Ownership of a Chop Shop.

He’s due in court June 16.

