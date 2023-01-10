Man allegedly lobs firebomb at FBI's office in Kapolei

Jan. 10—A man who allegedly tossed a firebomb at the FBI's Honolulu Field Office in Kapolei on Dec. 30 after repeatedly trespassing made his initial appearance in federal court Monday.

Earl Hollins Jr., 54, is scheduled for a detention hearing at 1 :30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield. A preliminary hearing is set for 10 :30 a.m. Jan. 23 in Mans ­field's court. Hollins is charged with a single count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu.

If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10, 000 fine.

Hollins' attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Jacquelyn T.

Esser, declined comment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Hudspeth is prosecuting the case for the government.

"Our office takes threats to federal authorities very seriously, " said U.S. Attorney Clare E. Connors in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "The conduct charged in this complaint is unlawful and will be prosecuted."

On Dec. 30, Hollins allegedly arrived in the parking lot of the FBI's office on Enterprise Avenue in Ka ­po ­lei using TheHandi-Van service, according to an affidavit from an FBI agent filed with the federal criminal complaint.

According to surveillance footage reviewed by the FBI, at about 2 :02 p.m. Dec. 30, Hollins allegedly "throws an object or device that is on fire resembling a Molotov cocktail or similar device over the fence causing fire to the open field " at the FBI office.

The footage also showed a white van traveling through the parking lot before exiting onto Enterprise Avenue.

Hollins is then seen walking along the sidewalk, pushing a wheelchair until he disappears from the frame.

Hollins allegedly has an existing trespass warning, issued March 29 because he refused to leave the FBI Honolulu Field Office.

Hollins also allegedly trespassed on the FBI's property on April 29, 2021, and Jan. 26, May 2 and May 4, 2022, and criminally trespassed the FBI Honolulu Field Office property.

Allegedly during the Jan. 26, 2022, and April 29, 2021, incidents, Hollins "vandalized the FBI Honolulu Field Office property with spray paint." TheHandi-Van driver told federal agents that Hollins was picked up from a fuel station on South King Street at about 1 p.m. and dropped off in Kapolei with a sign, a wheelchair and a bag at about 2 p.m.

The driver told FBI agents that he saw Hollins with a "plastic jug, that had a rag or cloth sticking out from the top." The driver allegedly saw Hollins "ignite the rag or cloth " using "a small lighter."

The driver allegedly saw "the object Hollins was holding catch fire and then watched Hollins throw the object over the fence, " according to the complaint. The driver saw smoke rising from the ditch where Hollins tossed the object that was on fire.

Employees of the fuel station told FBI agents that Hollins filled a plastic jug with about $3.50 worth of gas before buying another $1 worth of fuel. He allegedly yelled at one of the employees. An FBI check of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives records revealed that Hollins did not have a permit or license for the device.