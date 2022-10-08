Man allegedly on magic mushrooms arrested after assaulting crew members on United Airlines flight

A man allegedly on magic mushrooms was arrested after assaulting crew members during a United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Approximately one hour into the flight, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly started "wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities," according to the affidavit.

At one point during his outburst, Sevilla allegedly "broke a small plastic piece off the bathroom door" and opened it while another passenger was inside.

Sevilla allegedly also got in other passengers' faces and stared and smiled at them. A father and his daughter sitting near him who were moved after he grabbed the daughter's arm told investigators that he "wasn't right."

The passenger refused to take his seat when asked by flight attendants, opting to lay on the floor instead. When one flight attendant instructed Sevilla to get back to his seat, he allegedly attacked her by grabbing and twisting her right breast. Passengers, flight attendants and a law enforcement officer onboard then jumped in to restrain Sevilla, who resisted, but was eventually handcuffed.

During the struggle, Sevilla twisted the arm of a second flight attendant, according to the affidavit.

The out-of-control passenger "continued to scream and yell incoherent things" while handcuffed for the rest of the flight, according to the document.

Law enforcement, including FBI Special Agents, responded to the aircraft upon landing and Sevilla was arrested for assaults within maritime and territorial jurisdiction as well as interference with flight crew members.

“We’d like to thank our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism,” said United Airlines in a statement shared with NBC News. “We also followed up with our crew members to make sure they were ok.”

During an interview with the FBI several hours later, Sevilla said that he took psilocybin, a psychedelic known as magic mushrooms, at Miami International Airport before boarding the flight, authorities said.

According to authorities he also said he remembered "being out of his seat, being loud, and touching people" during the flight and that this was not his first time taking psilocybin. Sevilla apologized for his actions.

Sevilla was released on personal recognizance and is set to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

His attorney, Shannon Quill, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com