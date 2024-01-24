Man allegedly makes bomb threat on plane at Charlotte Douglas airport

A man who allegedly made a bomb threat onboard an American Airlines airplane at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Jerry Lee Manyette, of Minnesota, was taken into custody after he allegedly told someone there was a bomb on their plane, AA flight 2185, which was set to travel to Miami before takeoff, a WSOC TV report said.

The plane sat on the taxiway as law enforcement arrived on the scene. Manyette, 54, was removed from the flight as CMPD’s bomb unit swept the plane, which found the threat was not credible.

The flight was delayed for about 90 minutes.

Manyette was charged with making a false bomb threat, and given a $75,000 bond, according to jail records.

