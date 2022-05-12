Man allegedly naps in woman’s bed after intruding in her house while she was away

“I pull up and there was a strange car parked in my carport right here,” Ruth Ann Hoffman said.

Ruth Ann Hoffman is used to drivers getting lost and finding their way back her long, private driveway off of Mount Joy Road in Mount Pleasant Township — but Tuesday — was different.

“It does creep you out, and I used to feel very safe and secure here because you’re off the main track. Nobody just pops in,” Hoffman said.

She came home and found a stranger at her house looking at her horses.

Christopher Sherrick said he was there waiting for his wife, Shannon.

Hoffman told him, she does not know Shannon and she does not live here.

“He said something about, well, I was in your house, taking a nap and I turned around and said ‘you were in my house?” Hoffman said.

That’s when Hoffman called 911.

She said he was cooperative, and sat on her swing while waiting for state troopers to show up.

Little did Hoffman know, he was there for hours and made himself right at home.

“[I] Went back to my bedroom, and the covers were turned over, and his wallet and his phone charger and car keys were sitting on my nightstand, which was creepy, and he said he took a nap a few times,” Hoffman said.

Nothing was missing from inside the house, but Hoffman said it changes the sense and feeling of privacy she once had.

“That changed everything. It was no longer like you were trying to help someone find their way like you should be, this person didn’t belong and showed no intention of leaving. And it was creepy,” Hoffman said.

Sherrick is being charged with burglary, trespassing, and even bribery for allegedly offering troopers $400,000 if they let him go.

