Man allegedly pointed firearm at utility workers; Frederick police seize 23 firearms from home

May 30—A Frederick man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at utility company workers and told them to leave his property, police say.

The Frederick Police Department arrested Kevin Eugene Bolinger, 40, of the 1000 block of N. Market Street Friday. He was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault plus reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was released on $15,000 bail Saturday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of N. Market Street at about 4:30 p.m. and learned Bolinger had exited his home and reportedly demanded the utility company leave his property, though they were legally present to provide services to the utilities in the area. When the workers did not leave, police say Bolinger brandished a firearm and pointed it at them, again demanding they leave.

Police arrested Bolinger and later executed a search warrant of his home, removing 23 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said in a prepared statement.

Bolinger did not have an attorney listed in online court records Sunday. He has a bail review scheduled for June 1.

