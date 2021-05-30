Man allegedly pointed firearm at utility workers; Frederick police seize 23 firearms from home

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

May 30—A Frederick man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at utility company workers and told them to leave his property, police say.

The Frederick Police Department arrested Kevin Eugene Bolinger, 40, of the 1000 block of N. Market Street Friday. He was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault plus reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was released on $15,000 bail Saturday.

Police responded to the 1000 block of N. Market Street at about 4:30 p.m. and learned Bolinger had exited his home and reportedly demanded the utility company leave his property, though they were legally present to provide services to the utilities in the area. When the workers did not leave, police say Bolinger brandished a firearm and pointed it at them, again demanding they leave.

Police arrested Bolinger and later executed a search warrant of his home, removing 23 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, police said in a prepared statement.

Bolinger did not have an attorney listed in online court records Sunday. He has a bail review scheduled for June 1.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Recommended Stories

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels

    Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing cut outs, so naturally, we want to wear cut outs.

  • Biden marks son Beau's death with grave visit, remarks to military families

    President Joe Biden marked the sixth anniversary on Sunday of his son Beau's death with a visit to his grave site and a speech about grief to military families and veterans, on the eve of the Memorial Day holiday commemorating the country's military dead. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited Beau Biden's grave in Delaware and attended church at the cemetery in the president's home state on a cold, overcast day. The president spoke later to military families and veterans at Veterans Memorial Park about his loss, and theirs.

  • North Korea slams end to U.S. guidelines limiting South Korea missile range

    North Korea's state media on Monday criticised the recent termination of a pact between the United States and South Korea that capped the development of South Korea's ballistic missiles, calling it a sign of Washington's "shameful double-dealing." South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced the abolishment of the joint missile guidelines that had limited the country's development of ballistic missiles to a range of 800 km (500 miles) after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. North Korea's official KCNA news agency carried an article by Kim Myong Chol, who it described as an "international affairs critic," to accuse the United States of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.

  • San Jose gunman had cans of gasoline, 22K rounds of ammo at home, officials say: What we know

    Authorities say the gunman who killed nine people at a Northern California rail hub this week had an arsenal of weapons and ammunition at his home.

  • Search continues for one after Indonesian ferry fire

    Passenger ferry KM Karya Indah was travelling in a remote part of the Indonesian archipelago, from Ternate in the province of North Maluku towards Sanana on the island of Sulabes, when the fire broke out early on Saturday (May 29) morning.Dramatic footage from Indonesia's search and rescue agency showed the vessel engulfed in smoke and part of the ship ablaze as passengers in life vests jumped from the deck to lifeboats.Search and rescue officials said 274 people had been rescued from the vessel without injury and taken to a nearby village, while one person was still missing.

  • How big was the Mets big win over the Braves on Saturday night? | SportsNite

    Maria Marino and John Harper take a close look at a big win over the Braves for the Mets on Saturday night, and the possibility that James McCann can build on his huge offensive night. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Man publishes book to honor his wife

    Lou Moore wrote “Eternal Love” to honor his wife, Nellie, following 74 years of marriage.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre Commemoration Event Canceled Because Reparations Demand for Survivors Was Too High

    For Black America, the demand for reparations is always an uphill battle. Even when lawmakers and other elected officials appear to be for reparations, it often seems like they’re only half-in. For example, there’s never any proposed legislation that green lights actual monetary compensation for descendants of slavery; it’s always a commission to examine the possibility of discussing reparations, which always reads as lawmakers doing the bare minimum in order to look like they’re doing much more.

  • Latest Lines: Coke 600

    Austin Dillon was on our radar at the start of the week, but after posting the fastest time in practice, his odds were cut in half. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tarrant County Judge Alex Kim is getting a bad rap — and that means music

    Want to know all you need to know about hip hop and Judge Alex Kim? These readers can tell you.

  • Meet the 'kangaroo tribe': South Korea's 30- and 40-somethings living with mom and dad

    “Let’s be honest. How could I let my precious boy have a hard time?” Lee Young-wook, 61, said.

  • Memorial Day traditions return as pandemic eases

    Around the nation, Americans will be able to pay tribute to fallen troops in ways that were impossible last year, when virus restrictions were in effect in many places

  • Blackmon 3 extra-base hits, Rockies end skid, beat Pirates

    Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Colorado Rockies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday. Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. Blackmon had three hits for the second time in 50 games this season, last doing so with three singles against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 8.

  • Anna Kendrick lands next lead role in Netflix serial killer movie

    The film will explore the Dating Game Killer.

  • Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento, police say

    A man was hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 19th and I streets, the Sacramento Police Department said. The man is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

  • Rashod Bateman tweets emoji in response to Julio Jones rumors

    The Baltimore Ravens have been linked to wide receiver Julio Jones. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman tweeted an emoji in response to the rumors

  • Watch: Rams scouts evaluate Chris Garrett, ‘one of the best pass rushers in Division II history’

    With their final pick in the NFL draft, the Rams added OLB Chris Garrett, who holds the D-II record for forced fumbles.

  • Giolito fans 12, White Sox send Orioles to 13th loss in row

    Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and the Chicago White Sox sent Baltimore to its 13th straight loss, beating the Orioles 3-1 Sunday. The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in a row in 1988.

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know.

  • How one of America's newest airlines, Avelo, stacks up to the competition

    For one, Avelo's fees are lower than many of its competitors, allowing customers to purchase extras without breaking the bank.