Man allegedly pointed gun at kids, fired shots, Memphis police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly pointing a gun at children and firing shots.

Memphis Police responded Monday to the 1000 block of University Street for an aggravated assault.

A woman told police she had come to pick up her son from his father’s house, but he became upset because she brought her new boyfriend, according to an affidavit.

The woman said she sent her two daughters up to the porch to pick up the child, and that’s when her son’s father, identified as Dejon Smith, fired two shots in the air.

Smith then allegedly pointed the gun at the woman’s car.

Smith reportedly pointed the gun at the two daughters and told them to get off his property, the affidavit said.

Police found two 9mm shell casings at the end of the driveway.

A search warrant of Smith’s home revealed a 9mm handgun underneath a mattress in a bedroom, police said.

Smith was positively identified by three victims at the scene.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault, records show.

