Man allegedly pointed stolen gun at woman and children during road rage incident

A convicted felon is behind bars after police found drugs and a stolen gun following a road rage incident.

On Oct. 20, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a woman reported that an unknown man in a Dodge Charger pointed a handgun at her and two juvenile passengers while she was driving on Shelby Drive near Mickey Road.

According to an affidavit, the woman told police that man attempted to run her off the road when she blew her horn at him.

The man then allegedly got out of his car on Shelby Drive and pointed the gun at them.

Three days later, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) located the Dodge Charger in the 4800 block of Leonard Avenue.

The vehicle was towed to a storage facility and held for investigation.

When officers knocked on the door, a woman told them her son Shelton Pope drove the Charger, police said.

The woman’s description of her son matched the description of the suspect that pointed the gun at the victims.

Pope then came to the door and was detained by police.

When officers patted him down, they found a pill bottle near his lower back area, and he was taken into custody.

According to the affidavit, the woman at the home signed a Consent to Search form and police found a Taurus 9mm handgun with an extended magazine inside a bag of clothes in Pope’s bedroom.

The gun had been reported stolen.

Police also found a digital scale inside a drawer in the bed.

During an interview, Pope confessed to pointing the gun from the bedroom at the victims, according to the affidavit.

He previously pled guilty to Theft of Property $1,000 - $10,000 on Dec. 13, 2007, records show.

The pills in the bottle were weighed and tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and Diazepam.

Shelton is charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of property $1,000 or less, 3 counts possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: