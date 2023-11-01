Man allegedly points gun at 6-year-old who left Halloween goody bag at wrong house

A New York man allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a 6-year-old boy who had dropped off a Halloween goody bag at the wrong home and went to retrieve it, police said.

Michael Yifan Wen, 43, of Manhasset, was arrested and charged with menacing and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said in a statement.

The incident began Saturday when a mother drove her daughter, two sons and a nephew to the home on Rockcrest Road. Her 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son rang the doorbell and dropped off a Halloween goody bag on the porch for the girl’s friend, police said.

When the children returned to the car, the girl told her mother the address may have been incorrect, so they drove back, and the boy went up to the porch to get the bag full of candy, police said.

That’s when the man opened the door and pointed a handgun at the boy’s head, they said.

Police later determined it had been the wrong address.

A home in Manhasset, N.Y. (NBC New York)

Wen’s attorney, Roger Blank, said Tuesday that his client is presumed innocent.

“These are just allegations,” he said. Blank asked the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions “before the facts come out.”

Other instances of people mistakenly showing up at the wrong home have turned deadly this year:

