Man allegedly points gun at head of 6-year-old boy
Michael Yifan Wen, 43, was charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Matthew Stafford was replaced by Brett Rypien near the end of the third quarter on Sunday in Dallas
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
The second-year cornerback is on pace to set the single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The United Auto Workers has made a tentative deal with Stellantis that follows a template set by UAW and Ford. "We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations," Stellantis said on Saturday. The Ford and Stellantis agreements will have to be ratified by all workers.
Ngannou came up a winner on all sides.
Georgia has won those three games by a combined 72 points.
The reality star borrowed her sister's first Met Gala look.
American cardholders paid a record $130 billion in interest and fees in 2022, according to a new CFPB report.
FTX reportedly considered securing naming rights for the Royals' Kauffman Stadium.
Experts say corporal punishment is unlikely to lead to any lasting change in a student's behavior.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony before a jury by saying he didn't commit fraud or take customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange.
Previously referred to as teen dating violence, ARA encompasses emotional, physical and sexual abuse, both online and in person.
JBL's Charge 5 speaker drops to a record low in an early Black Friday deal. It now costs $120 instead of $180, which is a savings of $60 and represents a discount of 33 percent.
Ford reported mixed third quarter earnings, following the tentative deal reached with the United Auto Workers on a labor contract.
"I'm not really a big fan or supporter of kids in the industry," admits the 'Lost Boys' actor. "But if there's a true passion there and there's a true love and it's not being pushed on them... and you've got good parents... then it's fine."
The visual effects company is responsible for some of the most famous critters to grace the big and small screen over the past 40 years.
Cruise said Thursday evening it has paused all driverless operations, a decision that comes just two days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits effectively ending its robotaxi operations in the state. The action means that driverless operations in Austin, Houston and Phoenix where the company was charging for rides, has ended. Cruise has also ended driverless operations in Miami, where just yesterday the company had quietly launched, according to sources familiar with the company's activities.
Thieves appear to have intentionally targeted the driver of an Alfa Romeo, using one car to push him off the road, and another as a getaway vehicle.
Having health insurance doesn’t guarantee being able to afford healthcare costs, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season!