Man allegedly pulled out gun outside fast food restaurant

Jun. 15—MANKATO — An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling out a gun outside a Mankato fast-food restaurant Sunday.

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with a felony for making violent threats Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states two people left the restaurant and were trying to leave in a car, but he was blocking the exit in his car. They asked him to move, with one of them reportedly making "a comment to him regarding a sexual act."

Schueneman then pulled out a gun, according to the complaint. The people drove away, with Schueneman reportedly following them yelling threats out his window.

Officers found Schueneman afterward and reported finding a fast-food bag in the car along with a firearm between the driver's seat and center console, an extended magazine in the driver's door and another magazine in the console.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola