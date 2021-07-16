Man allegedly pulls gun on driver near fairgrounds in Watertown

Jul. 16—WATERTOWN — City police are looking for a suspect who they say pulled a gun on a person near the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds on Thursday.

At about 6:45 p.m., a driver was attempting to park his vehicle off Lawrence Street when a man on a bicycle pulled out in front of him, according to city police.

The man in the vehicle appeared to have thrown his hands in the air in frustration, to which the man on the bike responded by pulling a handgun from a satchel and pointing it at the driver.

City police were in the beginning stages of locating the suspect, and video surveillance from a nearby business was being used.