Man allegedly punched, threatened woman

Jun. 9—MANKATO — A Mankato man is accused of punching a woman and threatening to massacre her family.

Dominic Jerome Morrow, 41, of Mankato, was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and threats of violence Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told authorities Morrow slapped and then punched her face during an argument at the City Center Hotel at about 3 a.m. May 4. He then told the woman he would massacre her family, the charges allege.