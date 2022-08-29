Man allegedly pushes MPD officer, takes cocaine to jail after arrest, records show

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a Memphis Police and taking cocaine to jail after his arrest.

On Aug. 28, Memphis Police responded to a prowler call in the area of University Lane and Snowden Avenue just before 3 a.m.

According to an affidavit, an officer made contact with a man who was unresponsive to voice commands.

The man, identified as Eugene Bob, 26, walked past the officer and got in her patrol car, police said.

He then attempted to place the squad car in ‘drive,’ but the officer was able to turn the vehicle off.

Bob then tried to grab the officer’s weapon, police said.

The officer was able to get him out of the car, and he took off his shirt before pushing her back into the car.

Backup arrived and took Bob into custody.

The officer received minor injuries during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Bob was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

Later that day, officers were advised that Bob had brought a white powdery substance into the jail, records show.

Intake officers found the substance in his underwear.

Officers tested the substance, and it tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Bob is charged with aggravated assault on a first responder, attempted theft of property, taking contraband into a penal facility, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

