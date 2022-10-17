Man allegedly puts child behind car tire and revs up engine, assaults woman

A man was arrested for assaulting a woman and putting a child behind a car passenger tire.

On Oct. 14 at 6:35 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault on Wingate Street, in Frayser.

A woman told police that a man, Ferlandos Wirt, assaulted her.

Officers arrived and saw Wirt get out of a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said.

Police attempted to arrest the man for questioning, which is when he became hostile and started resisting.

Wirt got free of the officer’s grip and walked away towards the street, starting the officer isn’t “fast enough to catch him”, according to an affidavit.

After a brief footchase, the officer was able to catch Wirt and put him in handcuffs.

During the arrest, Wirt bit the officer twice which broke the skin on her left wrist, police said.

MPD spoke with the woman who said she was at LeBonhuer all day and got home at approximately 4:30 PM.

She said when she got home, Wirt was driving up and down the street.

While she was inside, Wirt was outside yelling insults at her and demanding for her to move her vehicle out of the driveway.

Wirt went inside and continued to belittle her.

He grabbed her in the kitchen, picked her up and slammed her onto the ground, grabbed her hair, and slammed her hand into the washing machine, court documents showed.

Wirt grabbed a child who was in their car seat and put her behind a rear passenger tire.

Wirt got in the vehicle and cranked it up, before backing up toward the child, according to an affidavit.

The woman was able to grab the child in time and put her back inside the house.

Ferlandos Wirt was arrested and charged with domestic assault, assault against a first responder, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

Ferlandos Wirt has a court date on Oct. 17.

