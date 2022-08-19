Man Allegedly Ran Off On The Plug After 15 Bricks Of Cocaine Washed Ashore In Mississippi

A man who tried to get a share of the pie when bricks of cocaine washed ashore on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast is now facing a drug trafficking charge. According to The Sun Herald, police arrested 37-year-old Joey Lee Ware on Monday, charging him with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances.

Ware allegedly tried to pocket a portion of the 11 bricks of cocaine that were found on Saturday on various parts of Biloxi Beach. Volunteers who were assisting the Keesler Air Force Base found the packages when they were cleaning along the beach, WXXV25 reports.

According to Super Talk Mississippi News, officers later determined that Ware possessed cocaine in the same packaging as the other bricks, which were marked with a “Dior” label. Biloxi Police Department Captain Thomas Goldsworthy said Ware was carrying 1 1/2 bricks.

“If you discover it, you should call us, he instead decided to do other things with it and he was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking,” Goldsworthy said, according to WXXV25.

Police said they will now destroy the bricks, which are valued at more than $1 million. Although it’s rare to find large amounts of drugs along the beach in Mississippi, law enforcement officials said it could become more common.