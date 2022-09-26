Man who allegedly ran over Collierville officer charged with attempted murder

A Collierville police officer is in critical condition Monday, recovering from injuries suffered in a hit and run over the weekend.

That violent incident triggered a Tennessee Blue Alert as fellow officers hunted the alleged attacker, eventually catching him.

Frayser residents said a normally quiet neighborhood of North Watkins Street saw bout half a dozen police cars roll through Saturday morning. According to his affidavit, Keith Houston was arrested without incident.

Houston walked into court Monday morning to face three felony charges, two misdemeanors, and attempted murder.

“Most importantly, you’ve got an attempted first-degree murder count, which is an A felony,” Judge Greg Gilbert said at the hearing. “It’s going to be 15 to 60 years. Do you understand that?”

Neighbors said they watched Houston’s arrest unfold Saturday morning.

“There were a couple of cars sitting over there then cars came flying up the road,” one Frayser resident said. “I made it my personal business to stay out of their business, let them do their job.”

According to investigators, Houston fired shots into his girlfriend’s apartment in the Southwind area and then left before authorities arrived. His car was later spotted at a hotel in Collierville.

The Collierville Police Department reported an officer walked up to the car then Houston drove into the officer and ran them over. Houston was captured hours later in Frayser, miles from the attack in Collierville.

One Frayser resident said he remembers getting the Blue Alert on his phone and was surprised to learn that Houston was picked up so close to home.

“Be careful when you’re down here. Keep your eyes open and pay attention to your surroundings,” he said. “I’ve got kids and I really don’t want my kids growing up around this. I want them to see something different.”

Houston is being held on a $150,000 bond. He is due back in court Friday.

