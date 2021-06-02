Man allegedly raped woman at Mankato house party

Jun. 2—MANKATO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a house party in Mankato in December.

Remy Ryrell Peterson, 23, of Good Thunder, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman said she was at a party the early morning of Dec. 12 when Peterson pinned her against a stove and raped her. The woman was bleeding and went to an emergency room after the alleged assault.

Two witnesses told investigators they saw Peterson and the woman in the kitchen engaged in what they believed was sexual activity.