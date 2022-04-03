Man who allegedly robbed and shot taco trucks in Fresno gets caught during police chase

A 35-year-old man whom police believe is responsible for a series of taco truck robberies in Fresno was taken into custody Saturday night.

The robber’s identity was not immediately released. But Fresno Police said they were told by witnesses that the man shot a taco truck as part of his latest robbery attempt.

That shooting occurred at the 2400 block of East Olive Avenue. Witnesses told police the man approached a taco truck with two people inside and shot at the vehicle, Lt. Brian Valles said. No one was injured in the shooting, Valles added.

When officers went to investigate the shooting, a K-9 officer saw a vehicle that matched a description of the suspect’s getaway.

Officers approached the vehicle, which then led to a police chase toward to Clovis and Norwich avenues.

Eventually, the suspect’s vehicle became disabled after the man hit a curb that flattened the four tires, police said.

The man was taken into custody after a K-9 and a taser were deployed on him.

The alleged robber was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was expected to be booked into Fresno County Jail. A Fresno PD helicopter and the Clovis Police assisted in the suspect pursuit.

Fresno Police said the man allegedly committed another robbery at a taco truck at Cedar and Thomas avenues, and possibly at Olive and Marks. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the robbery at Marks, Valles said.

“Very disturbing,” Valles said. “This individual obviously had an MO and that’s what his target was going to be today. With that being said, we’re fortunate no one was injured and we were able to take him into custody.

“I can’t say this happens very often, but that’s what he chose to target today and the good thing is he’s in custody and he’ll be booked related to those charges.”

Valles added the gun has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.