Man allegedly robbed Whitehaven clothing store, vandalized Domino’s Pizza on same day, records show

A man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a local pizza place and clothing store.

Both incidents happened on June 14 in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Lavish clothing store and Domino’s Pizza were both broken into, Memphis Police said.

Surveillance video showed suspects breaking windows at the businesses and stealing items from Lavish.

The owner of Lavish reported over $40,000 worth of clothing was stolen, according to an affidavit.

The manager of the Domino’s said nothing was taken; the store was ransacked, with several cash registers opened.

On June 20, MPD received a tip that Donya Webb was responsible for the burglaries.

According to the affidavit, investigators found a Facebook post that showed Webb wearing similar clothing to items stolen from Lavish.

The store’s owner confirmed the clothing was from Lavish.

When police searched Webb’s home, they found the same clothing worn by the suspect in the surveillance video, records show.

Police also found clothing in Webb’s room with Lavish tags on it.

Webb is charged with two counts of Burglary and Theft of Property $10,000 - $60,000.

