Man allegedly robs bank in Chico, police say they’re still looking for him

(FOX40.COM) — The Chico Police Department said it is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in the city.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, police said they received calls about a robbery at Tri-Counties Bank on 780 Mangrove Ave.

Police said the man walked into the bank and gave a note to one of the bank tellers demanding cash.

He was given an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank in an “unknown direction,” police added.

The alleged bank robber has been described as an adult man, of medium build, wearing a grey corduroy jacket. He also left the bank wearing sunglasses and a mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to call the Chico Police Department at 530-897-4900

