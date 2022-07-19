Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze

Jul. 19—Following an investigation by the Manchester Police and Fire departments, police arrested a city man on arson and cruelty to animal charges.

Anthony Cote, 37, a resident of 361 Hevey St., is accused of intentionally setting his chair on fire on July 10, according to an arrest affidavit. The fire then spread to the rest of the building.

The fire, which caused $500,000 in damage, displaced all the residents of the three-story building.

Nearly 100 firefighters were required to extinguish the large, two-alarm fire. A dog died in the fire and some residents suffered injuries.

Cote was arrested July 15 and was held on preventative detention. He was arraigned July 18 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

At the arraignment, the court ordered the preventative detention to continue.

Cote is charged with Arson (Class A Felony) and Cruelty to Animals (Class A Misdemeanor).