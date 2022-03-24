Man allegedly set fires at 4 Bangor businesses

Mar. 23—A Bangor man has been accused of setting at least four fires at Bangor businesses since mid-November.

Christopher Hussey, 49, allegedly set fires at the Bangor Savings Bank branch on State Street, Acadia Federal Credit Union on Broadway, the Union Street Laundry and city-owned property near Northeast Cardiology, which is located off Maine Avenue near Bangor International Airport.

The fires, at least one of which was started in a dumpster, were allegedly set between Nov. 15 and Tuesday, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office.

None of the fires appear to have caused substantial damage.

Hussey, who is homeless, was arrested Tuesday after a campfire he started on city-owned property got out of control, District Attorney Marianne Lynch said Wednesday. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He made his first court appearance remotely Wednesday from the jail before District Court Judge Eric Walker. Walker set bail at $2,500 cash.

He is charged with three counts of arson, a Class A crime, eight counts of failing to control or report a dangerous fire, a Class D crime, and one count each of refusing to submit to arrest and violation of a condition of release, both Class E crimes.

If convicted of arson, Hussey faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. On the bail violation and the failing to control a fire charge, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Hussey faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 on the Class E charges. He also could be ordered to pay restitution if convicted.