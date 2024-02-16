A Lawndale man has been charged with going armed to the terror of the public for allegedly setting off pyrotechnics near gas pumps at a local business.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Fallston Community Mart on Fallston Road.

Investigators were notified by the store manager that William Michael Fioritto had set off an explosive device near the gas pumps of the store. Through the investigation, it was determined that the explosive device was an illegal “mortar” style pyrotechnic/firework purchased in another state, according to a press release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Fioritto was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The 23 year old was charged with burning of certain buildings, going armed to the terror of the public and possession of pyrotechnics.

As of Friday afternoon, Fioritto was in the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man allegedly set off pyrotechnics by gas pumps