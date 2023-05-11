Man allegedly sex trafficked women, made them get tattoos to show ‘ownership’ indicted in Seattle

A 30-year-old California man was indicted in Seattle on Tuesday for allegedly sex trafficking women across states to finance his luxury lifestyle.

Brandon Denzel Washington is accused of using assaults, threats, and manipulation to force women into prostitution, said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. He is charged with four federal felonies related to human trafficking to which he pleaded “not guilty.”

Court documents say Washington posted about his exploits on social media and even went by the name “Bentley”, sharing pictures of a gold Bently, a gold jet ski, high rise apartment, and more.

The sex trafficking scheme was uncovered when a retired Bellevue Police Officer working security noticed a lot of men visiting a Bellevue luxury apartment building over a period of just a few weeks, said Brown. An investigation took off from there and law enforcement started analyzing financial records, travel records, and ads for commercial sex posted in online forums, and social media posts.

Washington allegedly made the women get a Bentley tattoo to “show his ownership” and made one sign a “contract” in blood spelling out she had to earn $200,00 per year for him and “submit completely to him.”

According to court documents, one woman was 18 years old, just out of foster care, and was essentially homeless, when she met Washington on Facebook in 2014.

“Washington promised her a better life,” said court documents. “He picked her up at a motel in California, then dropped her off at a different motel, far from her friends and hometown, with two other young women. Those women explained that Washington posted ads for them and then they met men to have sex with them for money, which they then gave to Washington. The woman did not want to participate, but Washington manipulated her into it.”

When the woman wanted to leave, Washington allegedly beat her up.

Attorneys say Washington allegedly trafficked women through California, Washington, Nevada, Hawaii, Florida, New York, and other states.

Washington’s trial is scheduled for July 2023.