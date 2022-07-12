Man allegedly sexually assaults woman with autism in Perdido condo

Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
·1 min read

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested an Alabama man Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting an adult diagnosed with autism at a Perdido Key condo.

Devon Burdett, 29, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of battery, according to his arrest report, after he allegedly choked and had nonconsensual intercourse with an autistic woman June 25.

According to Burdett's arrest report, the two were at Seville Quarter drinking before they went to a beach. While at the beach, Burdett "took off (victim's) shirt and forcibly 'ripped' her pants down, grabbed her by the neck, and squeezed until she felt faint and dizzy."

More crime: ECSO seeking 2 home invasion suspects; investigating if 3rd was shot in head by homeowner

In case you missed it: ECSO: Two men charged after fleeing traffic stop, hitting and killing Pensacola driver

The woman then told deputies he touched her while she "attempted numerous times to 'push him away.'"

After an unspecified amount of time, the two went back to a condo and the woman took a shower. Burdett tried to join her in the shower, but eventually left after she refused him multiple times, according to the report.

"(Victim) stated after her shower she was only wearing a T-shirt. (She) stated fearing the threat of more violence she lay still with her eyes closed," the report notes. "(She) stated that S/Burdett then wrenched her legs apart."

He then touched her and had intercourse with her, according to allegations in the report. The report notes he left and five minutes later touched her one more time before leaving and not returning.

Burdett was booked into Escambia County Jail Saturday, and was released on $55,000 bond roughly 20 minutes after he was booked.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Alabama man allegedly raped autistic woman in Perdido condo

