Man allegedly shines laser in face of 2 Bellingham tow truck drivers, hitting one in eye

A man is suspected of shining a laser in the eyes of two tow truck drivers Sunday night in Bellingham, hitting one of them in the side of the eye.

Cody A. Baker, 32, was cited by prosecutorial referral for second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Officers were called at approximately 11:08 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, to the 1800 block of Valencia Street for the report of someone pointing a laser in the eyes of the two victims, Murphy reported.

The victims told police that while they were working, a man, later identified as Baker, pointed a laser at their faces, hitting one of them in the side of the eye, according to Murphy. The victims also reported that a few minutes later, Baker drove up in a Toyota 4Runner, blocked the tow truck drivers in, dug around in his car, and then left, driving erratically.

The tow truck drivers took down the 4Runner’s license plate, which police used to find an address, Murphy reported, and though officers heard somebody moving inside the home, nobody answered the door when they knocked.

Murphy said the victim who was hit in the eye has not reported any injury yet, but added “sometimes an injury is not immediate from the laser.”

She also told The Herald she was not sure why Baker allegedly targeted the tow truck drivers, as they were not towing his vehicle.