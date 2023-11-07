Man allegedly shoots 3 teen girls inside relative's stolen car

A 23-year-old man in New York tracked down a relative's stolen car on Sunday night, then allegedly opened fire, injuring three teenage girls inside, officials in Syracuse said.

Police said the man, Michael Brown, fled after the shooting. He was later found and taken into custody. The Syracuse Police Department has not yet said if Brown will be charged. CBS affiliate WTVH identified Brown as the vehicle owner's brother.

The car, a Hyundai, was stolen from the 1800 block of Grant Boulevard in Syracuse on Sunday. That night, at around 10:45 p.m., police officers responding to a gunfire detector notification found evidence of shots fired near the intersection of Grant Boulevard and Pond Street.

Officers patrolling several blocks away in the area of Greenland Drive and Harold Street found the Hyundai with the wounded teens inside.

A 16-year-old girl was the most severely wounded, police said. She suffered critical injuries from gunshots to her arm and midsection. A 14-year-old girl was shot in the hip and another 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg. All three injured teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.

