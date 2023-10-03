Man allegedly shoots at a driver over a parking space in Buena Park

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at another person following an altercation over a parking spot on Sunday in Buena Park.

At 6:01 p.m., Buena Park police responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Porto’s Bakery and Café, located at 7640 Beach Boulevard. When officers arrived, they arrested a potential suspect, 54-year-old Wei Chen of Chino Hills, who was sitting inside his car.

According to a Buena Park Police Department news release, Chen fired two shots at another driver after an altercation over a parking space.

Chen was charged with attempted murder and booked at the Orange County Jail.

The condition of the victim(s) is unclear at this time.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public at that location.

