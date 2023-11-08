Man allegedly shoots, kills wife in car with their 2 children inside

A man shot and killed his wife inside a vehicle, while two of their children were also inside.

On Nov. 6 the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office got a call from Mohamed Mondal, 45, who said he shot his wife 40-year-old Stacy Mondal, according to our news partners at WCPO.

He told deputies he was near the Indiana and Ohio state line, but was heading back toward Indiana.

Multiple law enforcement units drove to the area and escorted the car to a hospital.

Stacy was taken to the hospital but medics were unable to save her life, she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Dearborn County and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Mohamed shot Stacy in his car while he, Stacy, and two of their children

were inside.

Mohamed is being held in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center and has been charged with murder.



